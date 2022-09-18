Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Insider Activity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 682.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 130,059 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,185,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

