Ally Direct Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $741,267.97 (DRCT)

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Ally Direct Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Ally Direct Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Ally Direct Token has a market cap of $741,267.97 and $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Ally Direct Token Coin Profile

DRCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2021. Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.

Ally Direct Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally empowers businesses and delivery drivers with a full suite of software tools to help them run operations, own their customer relationships and grow their businesses. The DRCT Token serves as the financial backbone of the Ally ecosystem, governed by standard protocols to ensure transparency at every stage. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

