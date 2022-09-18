Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

