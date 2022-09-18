Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.