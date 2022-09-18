Aloha (ALOHA) Price Down 78.9% Over Last Week

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aloha has a market cap of $291,536.24 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aloha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

