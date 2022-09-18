Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 43% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000400 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031148 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

