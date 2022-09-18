Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Down 1.2%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.04. 81,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.31.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.