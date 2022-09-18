Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Down 1.2%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.04. 81,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.31.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

