Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
ALBKF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.55.
About Alpha Services and
Featured Stories
