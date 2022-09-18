Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

ALBKF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.55.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

About Alpha Services and

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.