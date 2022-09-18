Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is MCIA Inc’s 10th Largest Position

MCIA Inc raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

