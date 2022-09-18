Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alterity Therapeutics
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Articles
