Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $26.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $670.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.