Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of RPM International worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

RPM International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

