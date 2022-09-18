Amalgamated Bank Has $7.11 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ANSYS by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %
ANSS stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.