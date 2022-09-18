Amalgamated Bank Has $7.46 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SCI opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

