Ambire AdEx Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $22.95 million and $2.96 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.23 or 0.02390188 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00108694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00829970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,534 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.