AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of AMCIW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.02.

Institutional Trading of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter.

