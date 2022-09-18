AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 9.0 %

NYSE:DIT opened at $201.67 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $116.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $550.58 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

