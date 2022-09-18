AMEPAY Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.02553024 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00113131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832904 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for AMEPAY is amepay.io. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

