Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after buying an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

