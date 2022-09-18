Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,710,000 after buying an additional 459,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,914,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after buying an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $12,969,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.