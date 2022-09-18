América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.74

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 6605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,967,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,561,000 after acquiring an additional 72,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

