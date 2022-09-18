American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

NYSE AEO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

