American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
American Rebel Trading Up 66.9 %
Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
About American Rebel
American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.
