American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.37. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $297.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.