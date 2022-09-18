AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Shares Down 0.2%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.95. 1,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

AMMO Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.08.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

