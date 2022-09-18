AmonD Achieves Market Capitalization of $590,294.72 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $590,294.72 and $787.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.