Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

APH stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,784,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,494,000 after buying an additional 75,489 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after buying an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

