Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 22.1% This Week

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004961 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $45.50 million and approximately $694,246.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.23 or 0.02390188 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00108694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00829970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 coins and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.