Ampleforth Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $891,641.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 coins and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

