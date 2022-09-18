Analysts Offer Predictions for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke DSM’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.1906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

