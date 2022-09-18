Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $39.83

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
ALX Oncology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $496.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
