Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $39.83

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $496.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

About ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 61.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.