Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT at $327.42

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $242.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.67. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

