Analysts Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Target Price at $29.33

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

