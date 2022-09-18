Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Shares of BIG stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $52.09.
Big Lots Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 20.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.