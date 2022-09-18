Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Big Lots by 20.2% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

