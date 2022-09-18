Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target at $75.88

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLVHF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

DLVHF opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $146.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

