Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target at $11.14

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FXLV shares. Robert W. Baird cut F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $224.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -1.36. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,351,127 shares in the company, valued at $21,881,637.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of F45 Training by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in F45 Training by 86.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter valued at $6,732,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

