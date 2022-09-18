Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$79.27

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,267.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,854,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,030,983.61. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,267.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,854,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,030,983.61. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.72 per share, with a total value of C$92,005.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,924,446.55. Insiders purchased 16,825 shares of company stock worth $1,182,481 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$78.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.53. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$38.10 and a 52-week high of C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$26.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 12.9140057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

