Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $31.38

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

