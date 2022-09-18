Analyzing Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -30.10% -14.97% -3.64% Equinix 9.22% 5.94% 2.27%

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $12.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 176.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

21.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medalist Diversified REIT and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 5 11 1 2.76

Equinix has a consensus price target of $818.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equinix is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.23 -$4.36 million ($0.18) -4.50 Equinix $6.64 billion 8.57 $500.19 million $7.03 88.87

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.