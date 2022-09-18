Analyzing ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) and RPC (NYSE:RES)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and RPC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.50 -$42.42 million N/A N/A RPC $864.93 million 1.88 $7.22 million $0.37 20.32

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A RPC 6.90% 12.08% 8.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ProFrac and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProFrac and RPC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 RPC 1 0 1 0 2.00

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 43.22%. RPC has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.93%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than ProFrac.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RPC beats ProFrac on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

