Analyzing United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group -4.00% -2.99% -0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and Overseas Shipholding Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $7.39 million 0.34 $2.17 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $359.06 million 0.81 -$46.25 million ($0.18) -18.33

United Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Overseas Shipholding Group.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.