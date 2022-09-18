Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Trading 21.2% Higher

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Rating) shares traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 820,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Andalas Energy and Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20.

Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

