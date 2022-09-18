Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 323 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

