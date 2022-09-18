Andy Harrison Acquires 33,206 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).
Dunelm Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 783.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 894.47. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,057.43. Dunelm Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Further Reading
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.