Andy Harrison Acquires 33,206 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).

Dunelm Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 783.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 894.47. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,057.43. Dunelm Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dunelm Group

DNLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.