AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AU. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.6 %
AU opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.