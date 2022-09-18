AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AU. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.6 %

AU opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.