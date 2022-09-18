ANIVERSE Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005515 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00077307 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE (CRYPTO:ANV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

