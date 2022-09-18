AnRKey X ($ANRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $559,404.86

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $559,404.86 and approximately $641.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s genesis date was October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,751,930 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

