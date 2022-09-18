ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

