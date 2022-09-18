AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Short Interest Update

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AP Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of AP Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. AP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.
About AP Acquisition
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AP Acquisition (APCA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.