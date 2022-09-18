AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Short Interest Update

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AP Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. AP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

About AP Acquisition

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau) and European markets.

