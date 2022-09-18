APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.46 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of APA by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,802.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

